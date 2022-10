8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that an estimated 50 civilians have been kidnapped since Thursday (October 13th) after the death of two Taliban fighters following an assault by the National Resistance Front(NRF) forces in the Abshar district. After this incident, the Taliban imprisoned 40 residents of Baba Ali, Qoubi, Jahr Ali and Sarqala villages in a mosque and shot three of them in the legs, sources said. Click here to read more (external link).

