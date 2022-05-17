Taliban Dissolves 5 ‘Inactive’ Institutions

Tolo News: “Departments that are not carrying out their activities currently are inactive. At any time, if it is needed, they will be reactivated. ” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate. The Human Rights Commission, the National Security Council, the Commission for the Supervision of the Implementation of the Constitution, the Secretariat of the Senate, and the House of Representatives of the High Council for Reconciliation are among the institutions that have been dissolved. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch responded by saying that the disbanding of such institutions is a setback in the human rights sector in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).