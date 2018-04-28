Suicide attack against Afghan army base claims 6 lives, wounds 10 others in S. Afghanistan

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, April 28 (Xinhua) — At least six people including the attacker have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as a suicide bomber blew an explosive-laden car next to a military base in Nad Ali district of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, spokesman for provincial government, Omar Zawak said.

“A terrorist riding an explosive-laden car blew himself up next to a military base in Nad Ali district today morning, killing himself and five others including one security personnel and four civilians and injured 10 more people including seven civilians and three security personnel,” Zawak told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official said an investigation is underway.

However, unofficial sources said the number of casualties is higher than reported.

Taliban outfit since launching its so-called spring offensive on Wednesday has intensified activities elsewhere in the insurgency-hit Afghanistan and since then fierce fighting has been continuing in parts of the country.