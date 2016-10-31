Six Killed In Suicide Attack In Eastern Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 31, 2016

A suicide bomber has killed six people and wounded six others at a meeting of tribal elders in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the October 31 attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said elders had gathered to settle a dispute when the bomber blew himself up.

An elder wounded in the attack said the bomber first opened fire and then detonated his explosives.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Afghan Service and Reuters

