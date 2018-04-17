Six Afghan Civilians Said Killed In Attack In Western Province

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 17, 2018

At least six civilians have been shot dead by gunmen in Afghanistan’s western Ghor Province, an Afghan official says.

Iqbal Nezami, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said four other civilians were wounded after their car was fired upon near Faroz Koh, the provincial capital, early on April 17.

The victims were all ethnic Hazaras, a Shi’ite minority that is frequently targeted by Sunni extremists in different parts of Afghanistan.

Nezami said the Hazaras were traveling from the province of Herat to Ghor when they came under attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for attack, but the Taliban and Islamic State militants are both active in Ghor and have previously claimed attacks in the province.

Based on reporting by AP and Tolo News

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Other Security News