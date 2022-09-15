Resistance leader Massoud sees “opportunity for success” in Afghanistan

euronews: The leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan Ahmad Massoud has called on the international community to help deliver a new future for his country, saying there is now a unique opportunity to bring about change. Massoud, the son of famed resistance fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, says the Taliban movement is weakened by internal divisions and its inability to govern effectively. And he says the absence of foreign troops in the country has created a chance for Afghanistan to a new beginning. Click here to read more (external link).

Related