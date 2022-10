8am: The suicide attack on the Kaaj Educational Training Center in the west of Kabul city, which led to the death and injury of more than 100 teenage students, has resulted in widespread domestic and international reactions. The scope of these reactions has expanded from Kabul to America, Europe, and many countries of the world. A number of social media users launched a campaign on Twitter under the title “#StopHazaraGenocide”. Click here to read more (external link).

