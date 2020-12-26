Police Targeted In Spate Of Kabul Bombings

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

At least two Afghan police officers were killed in a spate of bomb attacks in the capital, Kabul, on December 26.

Two other officers and one civilian were reported injured when three so-called sticky bombs were detonated in different locations across Kabul. The attacks targeted police.

The two officers were killed and the civilian injured when a magnetic bomb that had been attached to a police vehicle exploded in western Kabul. Two other officers were injured in a similar attack in the southern part of the city, while no one was reported injured by a third blast in eastern Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has taken responsibility for numerous attacks in the capital in recent months, including attacks on educational facilities that have killed around 50 people.

IS also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks last week that targeted a U.S. base in Afghanistan. There were no reported casualties in those incidents.

The attacks come as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, have been suspended until early next month.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP

Copyright (c) 2020. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.