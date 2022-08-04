Parwan Governor, Citing Supreme Leader, Says Previous Constitution Invalid

Tolo News: Obaidullah Aminzada, the governor of Parwan province, said during a gathering in the province’s center Charikar that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has abolished the previous constitution and put a strong emphasis on implementing Sharia law. Speaking to the gathering, Aminzada added that Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, had stated in a recent meeting with the governors of the provinces that comparing the republic administration with an Islamic system is tantamount to saying that pork meat is halal. He added that the constitution of Zahir Shah’s time will not be implemented. Click here to read more (external link).