8am: Sources in Panjshir province have reported that the Taliban fighters have plundered the residents’ orchards in the province. According to footage sent to Hasht-e Subh on Sunday, the Taliban rebels have rushed to a village in Rukha district, taking away the orchards of the residents. The sources added that the Taliban rebels have turned the houses and private properties of the residents into military bases. Click here to read more (external link).

