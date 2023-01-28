Mujahid: Previous Govt Opposed to Intra-Afghan Dialogue

Tolo News: The current government’s spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] was forced to take military action after being disappointed with the progress of the negotiations. These comments were made following the publication of a book by Mike Pompeo’s, the former US secretary of state. Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state for the United States, in his book referred to Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, as a “total fraud” and accused him of wasting humanitarian help provided by the US to the Afghan people. Click here to read more (external link).