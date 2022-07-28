Mohammad Raziq, Tribal Elder in Parwan, Arrested by Taliban

8am: Mohammad Raziq, one of the tribal elders of Salang district in Parwan province, is arrested by the Taliban group. In an interview with Hasht-e Subh, sources said that he was arrested this week from the Tajikan area of Jabal Saraj district for collaborating with the National Resistance Front (NRF). Prior to this, dozens of civilians in Parwan, Kapisa and Panjshir provinces have been arrested, tortured and killed by the Taliban on charges of collaborating with NRF. Click here to read more (external link).

Related