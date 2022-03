8am: Local sources in Panjshir province claim that Taliban forces have killed a shopkeeper in Matai village, Hesa Awal district of the province at around 10:00 AM on Saturday morning. The source further adds that the victim was named Ghulam Sakhi and he was an ordinary person with no affiliation to any group or previous government, but unfortunately, Taliban militants brutally killed him. Click here to read more (external link).

