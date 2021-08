Ariana: Kabul residents on Monday voiced their anger at former president Ashraf Ghani, who slipped out of the country unnoticed on Sunday, and accused him of “national treason”. Many residents accused Ghani of deserting his people and of leaving them with a “vague destiny”. Ghani is believed to be in Oman, after flying out of Kabul soon after the Taliban reached the gates of the capital on Saturday night. Click here to read more (external link).