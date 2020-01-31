Kabul Blast Kills Two

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

January 31, 2020

Two militants pushing a handcart were killed January 31 in western Kabul when explosives in the cart detonated accidentally, Afghan officials say.

One bystander was wounded.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said investigators have not been able to link the two to any militant group.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed that the explosives were hidden in a handcart, which occurred in early afternoon in a busy area of Kabul’s Fazl Bek area.

Police had no additional details.

Based on reporting by AP and tolonews.com

