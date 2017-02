Tolo News: The disarmament of Hizb-e-Islami members was not part of the peace deal, said the group’s peace negotiator.

Members of Hizb-e-Islami will not lay down their arms under the peace deal with the government, but will dissolve its military wing, a top negotiator for the group, Amin Karim, said on Sunday. Click here to read more (external link).

