1TV:Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Tuesday unveiled his plan for peace with the Taliban. According the plan, all parties to the conflict should commit to ceasefire, release of prisoners and integration of the Taliban fighters into the Afghan Security Forces during negotiations. They should also agree on formation of an interim government that would hold election, Hekmatyar said. Click here to read more (external link).

