Govt Considering Another Ceasefire Over Eid al-Adha

Tolo News: There is a possibility that another ceasefire will be announced by the Afghan government, with the Taliban, over Eid al-Adha next month, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Chakhansuri said a decision on the ceasefire will be made by the Afghan government and the people. He said both government and the Taliban want a ceasefire. Click here to read more (external link).

