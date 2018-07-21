Govt Considering Another Ceasefire Over Eid al-Adha

Tolo News: There is a possibility that another ceasefire will be announced by the Afghan government, with the Taliban, over Eid al-Adha next month, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Chakhansuri said a decision on the ceasefire will be made by the Afghan government and the people. He said both government and the Taliban want a ceasefire. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
The international thugs and thug-mars
will begin to play another round of
useless
tricks- all
on image
of
their crazy Godfather ((crazyHitler)).