Government Compound In Eastern Afghanistan Attacked

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 18, 2019

At least one suicide bomber and several gunmen have attacked a government building in eastern Afghanistan, wounding 12 people, including a child and a woman, officials say.

Attackers detonated explosives outside the building in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, said Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman and a provincial council member.

Khogyani added that fighting was ongoing.

“Security forces are in the area to rescue the staff” at the electronic identification registration center, said Khogyani.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan.

Militant attacks have continued as Afghanistan prepares for a presidential election later this month, while U.S.-Taliban talks over a peace deal have collapsed.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.