Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban

Ariana: The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.” The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.” Click here to read more (external link).

