Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban

Ariana: The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.” The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.” Click here to read more (external link).
*TURKEY AND *IRAN
===============
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
TOGETHER;
HOLD-THE
“KEY”
to
PEACE
IN
AFGHANISTAN
•———————•
•———————•
HERE
ARE THE
PROOFS !!!!!
================================
================================
—————-
—————-
—————-
GENERAL FACTS
============
============
.
Turkey :>—
.
((with a population
of
over 83 millions))
.
is
still,
((directly and/or indirectly))
heavily manipulated,
by
the
political games and displays
of
the
Western World.
.
Turkey have
had close diplomatic ties, with the west; especially, during
and since the
era of
the
Westernized
Attah Turk.
.
As a later
NATO member
Turkey was obligated
to
join the
Western alliance
by
taking
a nominal but, seriously active
role
in
military invasion
of
Afghanistan.
.
Turkey is host
to
many
important
Western military bases
and
most
Turkish
generals, are
educated and trained
in
the
West.
.
—————————————
—————————————
—————————————
Iran :>—
.
((with a population
of
over 83 millions))
.
Iran, ((which has a long
and
closely interactive
case history with
the
Western World)),
is
highly dependent
on
oil revenues
and
easy access
to
global markets
for its
urgently-needed
domestic consumptions and exports.
.
Tight embargoes and other forms
of
restrictions could easily disrupt
normal lives
for
the
ordinary local folks
inside
Iran. That is how the
Anglo/US allies, pull it all
against
Iran
on
dangerous stand offs
and, sometimes,
intense diplomatic exchanges- which,
of coarse,
turns the relations, always,
flaky and unpredictable.
Iran, as a strategic
Middle Eastern country,
carries
considerable weights
in
politics
of
the
region and even beyond.
—————————————
—————————————
—————————————
—————————————
—————————————
ARGUMENTS :
******************
*********
*****
—————————————
There are more than
500 millions
of
Muslims
who are living
in and around
Afghanistan; including nearby Turkey.
===========================
.,,,.Pakistan; more than 200 millions
…..Afghanistan; about…40 millions
…..Central Asia abouts….80 millions
…..Iran; more than………,83 millions
…,,Turkey; more than……83 millions;
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-all
adds up to almost
half
a
billion- more than the
combined population
of
the
US and Britain..
We all know that the Islamic leaders
of
Central Asia would never be able
to
help
initiate any independent
“peace initiative”
on
their own without the
Russian’s
approval- by the same
token,
it
is
well-known that Pakistani
politicians and field generals
are all
serving the exclusive nterests
of
their
Anglo/US overlords
=============
=============
We
can only
expect help directly
from
people of Pakistan and Central Asia
to
extend to the people
of
Afghanistan in regards
to initiating any
possible civilized peace overtures
that will be able to herald
honorable
peace and harmony
to
all the oppressed people
of
the region.
========
==========
============
==============
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
logically;
.
Turkey and Iran
are the only
Islamic countries
that could be functional even as an integral part
of
an equation that would
be definitely capable
of
launching
meaningful dialogues to persuade
the
Western
military and political leaderships
to
stop savage continuation
of
aggressive policies
and
come to the negotiations table
for
restoration
of
a
normal and civilized
environment
in
Afghanistan.
•
It is all obvious
that
the
Western military and political
megalomaniacs are
still
in charge
and
heavily counting
on
unilateral long war of attrition- with great hopes, to some how magically
would be delivering them
to
the verge
of
a; so called,
“hypothetically unconditional victory”.
.
Their past similar
case history, in various hot spots
around the world, clearly indicates that
their last, desperate
resort are always combined with
intense International
“political and tactical maneuvers”.
.
Ironically; they always played them
out
aggressively and relentlessly
during
those final
stages- obviously; all
on
expense of the local
innocent lives.
.
Afghanistan
is
no exception
to
“the rule” !
===============================
===============================
.
Turkish and Iranian unified
and
impartial stands
would definitely be the only way
to
force the
Western
military and political leaders
to
formulate
a
realistic
“peace plan”.
•••••••••••••
It could really happen, if those two
populous Islamic countries
set aside their long-standing irrelevant
historic differences
and voice their
sincere
concerns as one unified”
Islamic front.
•••••••••••••
We don’t want
to
see similar
naive approaches, by taking sides
on
opposing camps through
foreign-created
combatants
that inevitably
led
to
destruction
of
“Great Syria”.
The sneaky impositions were used
to ignite
the
warfares and then
Turkey and Iran
were forced
to
actively take side
that then
led
to
further
destruction and disintegration
of
the
proud
ancient Syria.
===================
===================
===================
To
make it short; we
appeal to
the
honorable
Muslim people
of
Great
*Turkey and *Iran
“DIRECTly”
to
urge their
governments
to
unify under one
“impartial umbrella”
for
the sake
of
restoration
of
a viable peaceful environment
for all
the
people
of
Afghanistan
and
the whole region.
•