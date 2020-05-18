formats

Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban

· 1 Comment

Ghani (left) and Abdulllah (right) – File photo

Ariana: The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.” The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.” Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban

  1. *TURKEY AND *IRAN
    ===============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    TOGETHER;
    HOLD-THE
    “KEY”
    to
    PEACE
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN
    •———————•
    •———————•
    HERE
    ARE THE
    PROOFS !!!!!
    ================================
    ================================
    —————-
    —————-
    —————-
    GENERAL FACTS
    ============
    ============
    .
    Turkey :>—
    .
    ((with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    is
    still,
    ((directly and/or indirectly))
    heavily manipulated,
    by
    the
    political games and displays
    of
    the
    Western World.
    .

    Turkey have
    had close diplomatic ties, with the west; especially, during
    and since the
    era of
    the
    Westernized
    Attah Turk.
    .
    As a later
    NATO member
    Turkey was obligated
    to
    join the
    Western alliance
    by
    taking
    a nominal but, seriously active
    role
    in
    military invasion
    of
    Afghanistan.
    .
    Turkey is host
    to
    many
    important
    Western military bases
    and
    most
    Turkish
    generals, are
    educated and trained
    in
    the
    West.
    .
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    Iran :>—
    .
    ((with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    Iran, ((which has a long
    and
    closely interactive
    case history with
    the
    Western World)),
    is
    highly dependent
    on
    oil revenues
    and
    easy access
    to
    global markets
    for its
    urgently-needed
    domestic consumptions and exports.
    .
    Tight embargoes and other forms
    of
    restrictions could easily disrupt
    normal lives
    for
    the
    ordinary local folks
    inside
    Iran. That is how the
    Anglo/US allies, pull it all
    against
    Iran
    on
    dangerous stand offs
    and, sometimes,
    intense diplomatic exchanges- which,
    of coarse,
    turns the relations, always,
    flaky and unpredictable.

    Iran, as a strategic
    Middle Eastern country,
    carries
    considerable weights
    in
    politics
    of
    the
    region and even beyond.

    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————

    ARGUMENTS :
    ******************
    *********
    *****
    —————————————
    There are more than
    500 millions
    of
    Muslims
    who are living
    in and around
    Afghanistan; including nearby Turkey.
    ===========================
    .,,,.Pakistan; more than 200 millions
    …..Afghanistan; about…40 millions
    …..Central Asia abouts….80 millions
    …..Iran; more than………,83 millions
    …,,Turkey; more than……83 millions;
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    -all
    adds up to almost
    half
    a
    billion- more than the
    combined population
    of
    the
    US and Britain..

    We all know that the Islamic leaders
    of
    Central Asia would never be able
    to
    help
    initiate any independent
    “peace initiative”
    on
    their own without the
    Russian’s
    approval- by the same
    token,
    it
    is
    well-known that Pakistani
    politicians and field generals
    are all
    serving the exclusive nterests
    of
    their
    Anglo/US overlords
    =============
    =============

    We
    can only
    expect help directly
    from
    people of Pakistan and Central Asia
    to
    extend to the people
    of
    Afghanistan in regards
    to initiating any
    possible civilized peace overtures
    that will be able to herald
    honorable
    peace and harmony
    to
    all the oppressed people
    of
    the region.
    ========
    ==========
    ============
    ==============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    logically;
    .
    Turkey and Iran
    are the only
    Islamic countries
    that could be functional even as an integral part
    of
    an equation that would
    be definitely capable
    of
    launching
    meaningful dialogues to persuade
    the
    Western
    military and political leaderships
    to
    stop savage continuation
    of
    aggressive policies
    and
    come to the negotiations table
    for
    restoration
    of
    a
    normal and civilized
    environment
    in
    Afghanistan.

    It is all obvious
    that
    the
    Western military and political
    megalomaniacs are
    still
    in charge
    and
    heavily counting
    on
    unilateral long war of attrition- with great hopes, to some how magically
    would be delivering them
    to
    the verge
    of
    a; so called,
    “hypothetically unconditional victory”.
    .
    Their past similar
    case history, in various hot spots
    around the world, clearly indicates that
    their last, desperate
    resort are always combined with
    intense International
    “political and tactical maneuvers”.
    .
    Ironically; they always played them
    out
    aggressively and relentlessly
    during
    those final
    stages- obviously; all
    on
    expense of the local
    innocent lives.
    .
    Afghanistan
    is
    no exception
    to
    “the rule” !
    ===============================
    ===============================
    .
    Turkish and Iranian unified
    and
    impartial stands
    would definitely be the only way
    to
    force the
    Western
    military and political leaders
    to
    formulate
    a
    realistic
    “peace plan”.
    •••••••••••••
    It could really happen, if those two
    populous Islamic countries
    set aside their long-standing irrelevant
    historic differences
    and voice their
    sincere
    concerns as one unified”
    Islamic front.
    •••••••••••••
    We don’t want
    to
    see similar
    naive approaches, by taking sides
    on
    opposing camps through
    foreign-created
    combatants
    that inevitably
    led
    to
    destruction
    of
    “Great Syria”.

    The sneaky impositions were used
    to ignite
    the
    warfares and then
    Turkey and Iran
    were forced
    to
    actively take side
    that then
    led
    to
    further
    destruction and disintegration
    of
    the
    proud
    ancient Syria.
    ===================
    ===================
    ===================

    To
    make it short; we
    appeal to
    the
    honorable
    Muslim people
    of
    Great
    *Turkey and *Iran
    “DIRECTly”
    to
    urge their
    governments
    to
    unify under one
    “impartial umbrella”
    for
    the sake
    of
    restoration
    of
    a viable peaceful environment
    for all
    the
    people
    of
    Afghanistan
    and
    the whole region.

