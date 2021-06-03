Four Killed In Kabul As Mine Attached To Minibus Explodes

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 3, 2021

Afghan police say a mine attached to a minibus in Kabul has exploded, killing four people.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Farmarz said the blast on June 3 injured several others, including a child.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both Taliban and the Islamic State militants carry out bombings in Afghanistan.

Afghan soldiers patrol outside their military base on the outskirts of Kabul on May 9.

The Pentagon has indicated that the pace of the withdrawal was picking up. As of May 30, U.S. Central Command estimated it had completed 30-44 percent of the so-called “retrograde” process.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance’s exit from Afghanistan is “progressing in an orderly and coordinated way” ahead of a planned complete pullout by September 11.

But major issues remain over how the 30-nation alliance will continue to fund the corruption-ridden Afghan security forces, whether to continue training special forces troops somewhere outside the country, and what forces will protect civilian workers, embassies, and the Kabul airport.

