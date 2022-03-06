Female Comedian Missing for Nearly 1 Month in Kabul

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tolo News: “The disappearances and detentions of Taliban critics, journalists & activists continue. Sayed Baqir Mohsini & Nadima are taken by the Taliban & there is no information about their whereabouts. This a group of dictators & repressors who must never be recognized & supported,” said

Samira Hamidi, a member of Amnesty International. Click here to read more (external link).