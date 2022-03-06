Tolo News: “The disappearances and detentions of Taliban critics, journalists & activists continue. Sayed Baqir Mohsini & Nadima are taken by the Taliban & there is no information about their whereabouts. This a group of dictators & repressors who must never be recognized & supported,” said
Samira Hamidi, a member of Amnesty International. Click here to read more (external link).
Female Comedian Missing for Nearly 1 Month in Kabul
