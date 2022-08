EuroNews: Since the fall of Kabul and the collapse of the Afghan government many of its members have been trying to set the record straight and tell their side of the story. Among those officials is Mr Hamdullah Mohib the former national security advisor for president Ashraf Ghani. One year on, Mohib sat down with Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges to discuss the government’s exit. Click here to read more (external link).

Related