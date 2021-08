Daily Beast: The ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he fled to the United Arab Emirates to avoid being killed by the Taliban, who allegedly promised they wouldn’t enter Kabul. Ghani made his first remarks Wednesday with a video posted on his Facebook page. “If I had stayed in Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan would have witnessed the president hanged once more,” he said, referring to the Taliban’s 1996 murder of Mohammad Najibullah. Click here to read more (external link).

