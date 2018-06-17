Death Toll in Terrorist Blast in Afghanistan’s Nanagarhar Province Reaches 36 – Reports

MOSCOW, June 17 (Sputnik) -The number of casualties after suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Nanagarhar Province on Saturday has reached 36, local media reported on Sunday, citing officials.

On Saturday, the explosion hit Rodat district of Nanagarhar province where a gathering of Taliban and Afghan security forces celebrating the ceasefire on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, was taking place. The Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, Public Health Director Najibullah Kamawal confirmed that 35 people died and over 60 people were injured in the blast.

The explosion came amid a temporary unilateral ceasefire announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with the Taliban for the period between June 11 and June 19 to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and extended by Kabul earlier on Saturday. The truce does not apply to the IS group and other terrorist organizations.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, while other extremist groups, such as the IS terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

