Deadly Blast Targets Health Workers In Kabul

May 5, 2021

A roadside bomb targeted a minibus carrying medical workers in the Afghan capital on May 5, killing one person, Kabul police and officials said.

Three medics were wounded and taken to hospitals, said Kabul police chief spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

The health workers were heading to their office in the central province of Panjshir, said Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai, governor of the Kalakan district, where the incident occurred.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Faramarz said police were investigating.

The attack comes as U.S. troops have officially begun leaving the country. The pullout, which must be completed by September 11 at the latest, comes amid an emboldened Taliban, which now controls or holds sway over half of Afghanistan.

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on May 2 that there would possibly be “some really dramatic, bad possible outcomes” for Afghan forces after U.S. and NATO troops leave and they are left to counter the Taliban on their own. “We frankly don’t know yet,” he said.

Based on reporting by AP and TOLOnews.com

