8am: A local Taliban member, Sayed Abdul, shot and injured a taxi driver, Raheb, in the center of Yekawlang’s first district, sources told Hasht-e Subh on Thursday, January 26. Raheb, however, died due to serious injuries and excessive bleeding while being taken to a nearby hospital, sources added. “Raheb, 43, was driving on the Yakawlang’s first district – Bamiyan highway when being shot by the Taliban member,” sources detailed. Click here to read more (external link).