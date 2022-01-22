Car Bombing In Western Afghanistan Kills Seven

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

January 22, 2022

Seven Afghan civilians have been killed and nine injured in Herat city after a bomb attached to a packed minivan exploded.

Sabet Herawi, a Taliban intelligence official in Herat Province, told RFE/RL that the cause of the explosion on January 22 was a magnetic mine attached to the vehicle’s fuel tank.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which is still being investigated and is believed to be the first such attack in the western province since the Taliban took power in mid-August.

The Islamic State group has claimed credit for similar attacks on civilians and Taliban leaders elsewhere in the country.

A least three people were taken to Herat district hospital, where a source said on condition of anonymity that four women were among those killed in the attack.

With reporting by AP

