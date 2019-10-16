Bomb Kills Three Police, Injures 36 Children In East Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
October 16, 2019
At least three police officers were killed and about 36 people, including 20 children, were wounded when a vehicle bomb exploded near a police station in eastern Afghanistan on October 16.
The explosion near the police headquarters in the Alishang district of Laghman Province also partially destroyed a nearby madrasah, or religious school, according to the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi.
The attack wounded a further 36 people, mainly civilians, Rahimi said.
Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the Laghman governor, told the media that “about 20” of those wounded were students. “The students were wounded by flying glass,” Daulatzai said.
Six police officers were also wounded.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident. Rahimi blamed the attack on the Taliban.
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry confirmed the toll and blamed the attack on the Taliban.
Afghanistan is currently awaiting results of the first round of presidential voting, which took place last month.
Polling was marred by several attacks claimed by the Taliban.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
All
the
anarchies, rivalries and bloodsheds
are
sponsored, orchestrated and sustained
by
savage foreign enemy agents,
against
the
oppressed
people of Afghanistan.
===
==
=
Obviously; the invaders
have created
perfect environments
for
such kinds of heinous crimes
to
be
easily carried out
in
plain sights
and
with
total impunity.
•
WHAT
THE HELL; YOU
ROTTEN SAVAGES,
EXPECT
FROM THE COMMON FOLKS,
IN
AFGHANISTAN.
===
==
=
THE
MOST
PERSECUTED PEOPLE
ON
EARTH !!!!!
•
*Leave them alone- THEY COULD MANAGE
THEIR OWN LIVES, JUST FINE !
•
*Incidentally, that
is
the
town
where my father
was
from- NO
BODY
IS
SAFE FROM
THE
SAVAGERIES AND ATROCITIES
OF
THE
BLOOD-SUCKING
“INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS”,
ANYMORE !!!!!
•
*GOD
DAMN YOU,
ALL- LEAVE
THOSE
PEOPLE ALONE !!!!!
•
Baghlani, stop with the indignation. It’s simple, turn yourself and your Taliban bacha bazi handlers in to ANP. Dad