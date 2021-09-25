Bomb Blasts Hits Taliban Convoy In Eastern Afghanistan Killing At Least One

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 25, 2021

At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar that hit a Taliban convoy on September 25, local officials said.

The blast occurred in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province, a provincial Taliban spokesman told the dpa news agency, without giving more details.

A source in the Nangarhar regional hospital said that one dead Taliban fighter and seven wounded people, including four civilians, had been taken to the hospital.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the blast was caused by a roadside bomb, which was detonated when a convoy of Taliban fighters passed the area.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the bombing, although the Islamic State extremist group’s local branch, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), has taken responsibility for similar attacks in Jalalabad.

Nangarhar is the heartland of IS-K, which is an enemy of Afghanistan’s new rulers.

The two militant groups fought each other even before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August as U.S.-led international forces withdrew from the country.

Based on reporting by DPA, AP and Ariana News

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.