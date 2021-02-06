Blasts In Kabul Kill At Least Three People

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

February 6, 2021

Afghan police say at least three people, including members of the Afghan Hindu community, have been killed and four others wounded in three separate blasts in the capital, Kabul.

The first explosion took place inside a shop in the Bagh-e Qazi area west of Kabul in the morning, causing the store’s mud-brick building to collapse, police officials said on February 6.

The second explosion occurred at the same site shortly afterwards, as police and local residents were busy helping those wounded in the first blast. At least two civilians, including one Afghan Hindu, were killed in the incidents.

Police said they were investigating what caused the explosions.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.

In the past, militants affiliated to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, took responsibility for a number of deadly attacks on Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities as well as Shi’ite Muslims in the war-torn country.

IS claimed responsibility for an attack last March in which a gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in Kabul, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight.

In a separate attack in Kabul on February 6, a sticky bomb attached to a police car went off in northern Kabul, killing one security force member. The attack occurred in the Hese Awal area, officials said.

Meanwhile, an explosion targeted a police vehicle in the southern city of Kandahar, wounding three officers.

Violence continues across Afghanistan despite the ongoing efforts for peace between the Western-backed government in Kabul and the Taliban militant group.

Based on reporting by tolonews.com, AP, and dpa

