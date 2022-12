By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

December 6, 2022

At least five people were killed on December 6 in a roadside bomb explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said. “Today at around 7 a.m. a blast took place in…Balkh on a bus that belonged to Hairatan oil employees,” said Asif Wazeri, spokesman for the Taliban police in the northern province of Balkh, adding that at least four people were wounded. No group has claimed the attack.

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.