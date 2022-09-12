Assisting the Taliban Is Equivalent to Supporting Terrorism, Says the Council of Resistance to Save Afghanistan

8am: The Supreme Council of Resistance to Save Afghanistan, in an open letter addressed to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Sunday (September 11th), said that the Taliban took over Afghanistan in an internal and external conspiracy and committed gross violations of human rights during their rule. Highlighting the performance of the Taliban in Daikundi, Panjshir, Takhar, Baghlan and a number of other northern and northeastern provinces, this council emphasized that, in addition, the Taliban have also provided shelter to extremist terrorist groups. Click here to read more (external link).