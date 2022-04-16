ANALYSIS: Ousted Khan May Still Complicate Sharif’s Embrace of U.S. Security Policy

Michael Hughes: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is likely to push Islamabad toward a more Western-friendly posture, including alignment with U.S. counter-terrorism efforts in the region and within Afghanistan. In addition, Pakistan’s new regime, with Washington’s help, hopes to improve Islamabad’s ties with New Delhi.

However, it is impossible to predict if and to what extent Imran Khan could haunt and undermine Sharif’s designs given his influence among large swathes of the Pakistani populace. Even if he does not rise again to become prime minister, Khan’s voice will remain loud as the people’s defender against Western imperialism. He has also proven adept at fueling significant anti-government unrest.

Click here to read more