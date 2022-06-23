Afghanistan’s Smallest Province Continues to Resist the Taliban: What Happens in Panjshir?

8am: The Taliban invasion of Panjshir province has created many hardships for civilians. People narrate painful stories about their lives, ranging from being harassed, kidnapped, killed and having their properties seized by Taliban forces to disruption of security, economic, education and health conditions. The Taliban have carried out operations to arrest, torture and kill civilians on a daily basis. NRF forces have intensified their operations throughout Panjshir for about two months now. The Taliban have launched several large-scale operations during this period to repel the forces of this front, but despite suffering heavy casualties, they have not succeeded in defeating the NRF. Click here to read more (external link).