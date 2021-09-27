Afghanistan Won’t Address UN Amid Competing Claims For Ambassador’s Seat

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Afghanistan will not address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban withdrew his name from the schedule.

Ghulam Isaczai, the current UN ambassador who represents Afghanistan’s government ousted by the Taliban, was due to be the last speaker at the meeting but pulled out amid a competing claim by the militants to address the world body, according to reports from the Reuters and AFP news agencies.

Isaczai did not immediately respond for comment about the move.

The Taliban-led government last week asked to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations and nominated the Islamist group’s Doha-based spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, to be Afghanistan’s UN ambassador.

The move was openly opposed by Germany, whose foreign minister said a “show” by Afghanistan’s new rulers would serve no purpose.

Isaczai has also asked to renew his accreditation.

UN accreditation issues are dealt with by a nine-member credentials committee whose members include the United States, China, and Russia. It traditionally meets in October or November.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

