Afghanistan Ranked Number Two On Global Terror Index

Tolo News: Afghanistan suffered the worst year so far in its war with the Taliban, resulting in nearly 18,000 deaths from the conflict in 2015. As a result it is ranked number two in the world on the terrorism index, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said in its latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report. In the fourth edition of the index, IEP said “while the international community’s focus has intensified on ISIL (Daesh) and its activities in Iraq and Syria, last year recorded the deadliest year for the Taliban in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).