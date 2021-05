Tolo News: The Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday that 15 suicide attacks and dozens of other attacks have been carried out “by the Taliban” since the start of Ramadan on April 13. The ministry said that 500 more civilians were wounded in the attacks during this period. The Interior Ministry said that the Taliban were responsible for 200 blasts and 15 suicide bombings during Ramadan. Click here to read more (external link).

