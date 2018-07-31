Afghan Parliamentary Elections Candidate Killed in East of Country – Reports

MOSCOW, July 31 (Sputnik) – Hayatullah Khan Rahmani, a candidate for the upcoming Afghan parliamentary elections from the eastern province of Nangarhar, was killed on Monday by a suicide attacker, local media reported.

Rahmani, who was also a commander of the local public uprising forces, was killed along with his three family members, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The upcoming elections in Afghanistan are slated for October, while the registration of candidates started on April 14.

The Taliban radical movement has rejected the offer of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to participate in Afghanistan’s parliamentary and local elections.