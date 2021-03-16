formats

Abdullah Will Lead Delegation to Moscow Summit

A. Abdullah

Tolo News: A 16-member delegation of the Afghan government led by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will attend the Moscow meeting that will be held on Thursday, the reconciliation council confirmed.  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said it appreciates efforts made by Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and regional and international partners for peace and emphasizes the importance of continuing these efforts and cooperation. Click here to read more (external link).

