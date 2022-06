8am: Local sources in Panjshir province say a 45-year-old man has died as a result of being tortured by Taliban fighters. According to sources, the man was arrested by the Taliban on Tuesday and his body, which shows signs of torture, was taken to Rokha Hospital today. Sources state that the man’s name was Munir and he was engaged in animal husbandry in the Bazarak district. Click here to read more (external link).

