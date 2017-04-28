Zia Massoud Apologizes To Nation For Having Supported Ghani

Tolo News: Ahmad Zia Massoud, the president’s former special representative for reforms and good governance, on Friday apologized to the people for having supported President Ashraf Ghani during presidential elections and said he now regrets his decision. Speaking at the 25th anniversary of 8th of Saur, Mujahideen Victory Day against Mohammad Najibullah’s government, Massoud called Ghani a dictator and said he is control-oriented. He also said four people were playing with the fate of the country. “Today in front of all of you, I apologize to all of you. I cut off all my relations with this government which is being led by four suspicious people,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).