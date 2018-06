Ariana: Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi the Minister of Urban Development and Housing along with four of his deputies stepped down from their positions on Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference, Naderi confirmed that their resignation have been approved by President Ashraf Ghani. He cited health issues as the main reason behind his decision to step down. At the same time, the government has appointed Roshan Wolesmal as caretaker of the ministry. Click here to read more (external link).