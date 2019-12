1TV: Three Afghan electoral teams on Wednesday jointly urged the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute election commissioner Mohammad Hanif Danishyar for allegedly faking age. In a letter to AGO, the campaigns of Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Rahmatullah Nabil said that Danisyar did not complete the minimum age of 35 required for the post, adding he falsified his national identity card and passport. Click here to read more (external link).