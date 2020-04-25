Still No Reconciliation Council, Impasse Remains

Tolo News: There has been no progress on the formation of the High Council of Peace and Reconciliation as Abdullah Abdullah, President Ghani’s political opponent, has not presented his proposed plan to the Presidential Palace. Abdullah last month rejected a proposed plan by President Ghani in which Ghani proposed that Abdullah lead the High Council of Peace and Reconciliation, a government institution tasked with leading peace efforts and establishing the framework for negotiations with the Taliban. Abdullah’s aides last week said a proposed plan had been prepared by their team and it would be shared with Ghani in the near future. Click here to read more (external link).

