Raziq Says Govt Cannot Remove Him From His Post

Tolo News: Kandahar Police Chief Gen. Abdul Raziq responded to recent rumors about his removal from the position, saying that he has not been appointed by the government and that the state cannot remove him. He made the remarks in an interview with a local radio station in Kandahar. Raziq said the government is a coalition government and that the recent decisions of National Unity Government leaders are not in the country’s interest. Click here to read more (external link).