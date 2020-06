Tolo News: Chairman of the Jamiat-e-Islami party Salahuddin Rabbani has warned that if the main parties involved in the Afghan peace process initiate the talks without seeking domestic and international consensus, the process will be subjected to a setback. Rabbani also accused some members of the party of putting their own interests ahead of the party and for recklessness in making big decisions affecting the party. Click here to read more (external link).