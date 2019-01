Ariana: Apart from Mohammad Hanif Atmar who has picked Mohammad Yunus Qanooni and Mohammad Mohaqiq as his deputies, the other possible candidates including President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Salahuddin Rabbani, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have yet to form their election tickets. Mohammad Alam Ezadyar, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami party said that they struggle to form an election ticket. Click here to read more (external link).

