Khaama Press: The provincial governor of northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor has rejected reports of political agreement with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to leave Balkh and assume a key post in the capital. Noor issued a statement after a report emerged on a local newspaper suggesting that the prominent political figure belonging to Jamiat-e-Islami has agreed to leave Balkh province. Click here to read more (external link).