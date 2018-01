1TV: Noor, who is the executive chief of Jamiat-i-Islami political party, said that the provincial governors should be elected by the people. In an interview with Reuters, Noor accused Ghani of trying to remove a potential rival and divide Jamiat ahead of presidential election. Jamiat and the Kabul government have held three rounds of negotiations over the issue, but the talks are said to be at deadlock. Click here to read more (external link).

Related